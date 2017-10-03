Russia invites Turkmenistan to join OPEC+ agreement

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia invited Turkmenistan to join OPEC+ agreement to curb oil production.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

“We have invited our colleagues from Turkmenistan to participate at the forum of gas exporting countries and join the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries,” said Novak.

Answering the question in what capacity Turkmenistan can participate at OPEC+ deal, he said that “they are ready to be observers and participate in discussing the situation in current markets.”

He said, Turkmenistan produces and sells oil but in small volume.

Report informs, today Turkmenistan produce approximately 200,000 barrels/day.