 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia intends to export gas to Azerbaijan

    Gazprom to hold talks with Azerbaijan in June

    Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian "Gazprom" in June will hold talks with Azerbaijan on the possible supply of Russian gas to the country.

    Report informs, citing the TASS, Deputy Chairman of the PJSC "Gazprom" Alexander Medvedev said.

    "There is interest from the Azerbaijani side, and in the near future, perhaps even during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, we will hold another meeting and clarify the need of Azerbaijani side, - he said. From what we see, in Azerbaijan there is a need for the purchase of Russian gas." 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi