    Russia increases oil production

    Exports also increased by 9%

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of oil and gas condensate production in Russia grew by 2.7% in January-April 2016 in annual basis and amounted to 10.889 mln barrels per day.

    Report informs referring to Interfax, in April 2016, average daily oil production increased by 1.6% - 10.841 million barrels.

    According to the Central Control Administration of the Fuel and Energy Complex, a leader in the production of oil from January to April is "Rosneft" (62.252 mln tons).

    In January-April 2016 Russia's oil exports to non-CIS countries amounted to 4.682 million. Barrels per day, which is 6.1% more than last year.

    In April, 4.959 mln barrels of oil per day exported from Russia.

