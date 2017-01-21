Russia cuts oil production in faster pace

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia reduces oil production in faster pace. Report informs citing the TASS, head of the Russian Ministry of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Let's look at the current situation, as it will develop. Russia for the first time will participate in it.

We make every effort to participate in the implementation of the agreement ", - said Novak, commenting on the question of whether Russia could cut production by more than 300 thousand barrels per day.