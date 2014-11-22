Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed on oil-pricing

The foreign minister’s comments come ahead of the OPEC meeting on November 27 in Vienna, Austria, which may see a cut in production to boost oil prices. Besides 12 member countries, non-member states, as well as Russian Federation and Venezuela representatives and officials will take part at the meeting.
According to fund market datas, Brent crude rose by 2.03 percent to $80.94 on Friday, the first time it has crossed the $80 threshold since November 14.
Overall, oil prices have dropped drastically since Brent topped out at $115 per barrel in June. By mid-October prices had sunk to $84, and on November 13 hit a new nadir at $77.50 per barrel.
Oil exporting countries base their budgets on oil prices. Iran needs a price at $140 per barrel to balance its budget, whereas Saudi Arabia needs a price of $90.70 per barrel, Qatar $77.60 per barrel, and the United Arab Emirates $73.30 per barrel.
Tumbling oil prices have hit the Russian currency hard; in November the ruble lost nearly 45 percent of its value before recovering slightly. On Friday at 15:30 MSK the ruble improved to 45.52 against the dollar, and 56.59 against the euro.
Tural İbadlıNews Author
