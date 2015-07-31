Royal Dutch Shell launched drilling offshore Alaska in Arctic

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Royal Dutch Shell started drilling operations in the Chukchi Sea offshore Alaska for oil, Report informs citing Russian TASS.

It is reported that the first auger directed to the seabed. Royal Dutch Shell has time until September 28 to drill wells in two sectors hoping to open a large oil field.

Current works are carried out by two oil platforms at Burger Prospect. It is located 100 kilometers north-west of the coastline of Alaska, the sea depth at this point is 43 meters.

According to estimates of the US Geological Survey there are still undiscovered oil deposits in Arctic with total reserves of 90 billion barrels of recoverable oil.This is 13% of the world's undiscovered oil reserves.