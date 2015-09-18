Rovnag Abdullayev: Works on "Southern Gas Corridor" project are launched in all areas

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Work on project "Southern Gas Corridor", providing supply of gas from the field "Shah Deniz" to Europe are rapidly launched. Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

Mr.Abdullayev said, on the project were signed the deals of more than 10 billion USD: "Works has already launched on the Deepwater Plant named after Heydar Aliyev, as well as in other areas. Works as well are conducted to expand the Sangachal terminal. Azerbaijan and Georgia has already built a new thread of the pipeline along the South Caucasus pipeline. The pipes have already been delivered to the plots, and welding works are carried out now. In Georgia, the compressor station is built."

Concerning the project TANAP, President of SOCAR stated that, the project is successfully implemented: "Pipes delivered to the site with length of 1 350 km, 400 km of pipes have put by the producers and transported to the plots. In the territories of Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3 welding works are held. Works are carried out even a little ahead of the schedule."

Mr.Abdullayev also added that, works on Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project have already begun, "In Albania, a place for the pipeline are laid. We are preparing for the beginning of works in Greece. A project to conduct operations at sea finished. The tender procedure is carried out. Works in all areas of the project "Southern Gas Corridor" are launched on schedule, and Azerbaijani gas will reach Europe as planned."