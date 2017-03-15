 Top
    Rovnag Abdullayev: SOCAR will start to experience a new era as a global company

    SOCAR President: Currently we implement major projects, works on these projects nearing completion© Report.az

    Baku. 15 March.REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, we are implementing major projects, works on these projects nearing completion. The completion of construction of SOCAR Polymer plant, as well Carbamide Plant in Azerbaijan, and STAR oil refinery in Turkey will create extensive financing opportunities".

    Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at today's rewarding ceremony of 41 oil industry workers, awarded according to the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, dated September 19, 2016.

    R .Abdullayev added that after their completion SOCAR will start to experience a new era as a global company. 

