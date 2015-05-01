Rovnag Abdullayev: "TANAP will be one of the main arteries of the region"

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian side didn't apply to the participating countries of Trans Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on participation in the project. As Report informs, the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said today.

"We see a promising TANAP project, which can be expanded. As it may transport gas along with Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkmenistan, Iraq. TANAP will be one of the main arteries of the region" said SOCAR President.

R.Abdullayev also clarified the issue of the impact of oil prices return Iran to the energy market after the lifting of West sanctions: "Return of Iran to energy markets has not yet become a cause of high growth."