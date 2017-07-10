Rovnag Abdullayev: SOCAR to continue huge investment projects for benefit of two brotherly nations

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will continue to implement large-scale investment projects for sake of prosperity of the two brotherly nations".

Report informs, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev said today at the plenary session of the 22nd World Petroleum Congress in Istanbul.

"In 2016, SOCAR was one of the biggest investors in Turkey. Last year, 51% of direct foreign investments in Turkish industry were implemented by SOCAR. To date, we have invested $ 12.6 billion in projects realized by SOCAR in Turkey. Upon the completion of the projects, this figure will be $ 19.5 bln. SOCAR will continue large-scale investment projects for the benefit of two brotherly nations”, R. Abdullayev stressed.

SOCAR President said that Turkey's support for the export of energy resources to the world market is very important for official Baku: “Turkey's political determination has played and plays an indispensable part of our goals. Turkey has always supported international agreements on Azerbaijan's energy projects and with commitment to all its provisions it protected foreign investments. As SOCAR we feel this support in our projects in Turkey”.