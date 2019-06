© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/740f6d20871d194b06dc1220534a907f/1a4fc51f-ad2d-473a-9b17-441ba53e99c8_292.jpg

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is interested in Antipinsky Refinery in Russia, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists.

According to him, negotiations are currently underway to purchase the refinery, but there is not any concrete result.

"Russian market is very big and interesting for us. Generally, SOCAR is conducting negotiations around the world," Abdullayev said.