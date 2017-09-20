Rovnag Abdullayev: SOCAR carries out purposeful works with partners to increase gas output

© Report

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ In order to increase gas production in the near and medium term, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) conducts purposeful works with its foreign partners in the "Umid", "Absheron" and other fields.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) stated in an article published by Azərbaycan newspaper.

He said that "Umid" gas-condensate field is the first new gas field, discovered in the national sector of the Caspian Sea after "Shah Deniz":. "According to estimations, hydrocarbon reserves of the field are in the volume of 200 bln cum of gas, 40 mln tons of condensate. Three exploitation wells were drilled and put into operation in this field, so far up to 1 486.6 mln cum of gas and 237.4 thousand tons of condensate were produced. The positive result from exploitation well No.14 drilled last year, gives grounds for installation of new platforms in the north-western part of the field", SOCAR President noted.

He said that geological surveys indicated that this field is linked to the "Babak" structure located nearby: "Risk Service Agreement was signed on effective organization of joint development of "Umid" field and "Babak" structure. Preparations are underway to launch exploration works in "Babak" structure in 2018".

R. Abdullayev added that successful works underway with French company "Total" in "Absheron" field, which is one of the largest gas-condensate sources in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. According to him, preparatory works are about to end for completion of development program of the field's development project in the current year and adoption of final investment decision. "The drilling works are planned to start in the near future by floating drilling rig named after Heydar Aliyev. According to forecasts, the first well will be commissioned in 2019 with daily production of 4 mln cum of gas. In the same year, 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas is expected to be produced within the first phase of "Absheron" field, and 5 billion cubic meters of gas on the second phase in 2022-2023", R. Abdullayev stated his article.

SOCAR President added that the measures in fields independently operated by SOCAR have also played an important role in the increase of gas production: "The results from wells No.90, 124 and 125 drilled at "Bulla-Deniz" field in recent years confirmed large prospects of the productive layer subdivisions".