Rovnag Abdullayev: Output of 2 billionth tons of oil has particular importance for Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Production of 2 billionth tons of Azerbaijani oil, which filled heart of every Azerbaijani citizen with a great sense of pride, is of exceptional importance in history and public-political life of the country".

Report informs, Iki sahil newspaper publishes congratulatory message of SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev to oilmen, on the occasion of output of 2 billionth tons of oil in Azerbaijan.

SOCAR President stated that this next success of the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan serves to further enhance international reputation of the country and in this sense, has a historic significance.

"This remarkable event, which has become a source of endless pride for Azerbaijani oilmen, is celebrated with great enthusiasm by all our people at the state level. The wise head of the state, great friend of oilmen, President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated this event, rewarded a group of oilmen with state awards, presented orders and medals to them, awarded honorary titles. It is a great honor for all of us that the Azerbaijani President celebrate this holiday together with the oilmen and highly appreciate our work. We'd like to express our profound gratitude to the President on behalf of the thousands of oilmen for all of these and assure our state and our people that Azerbaijani oilmen will always remain faithful to their antecessors' ancient traditions, will continue to work hard and will achieve to further increase technical level and efficiency of oil and gas production in the country for further strengthening our economy, improving material welfare of our people", Abdullayev says.