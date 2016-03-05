​Rovnag Abdullayev: In total, Georgia will receive about 3 billion cubic meters of gas" - UPDATED

** 15:40

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ After the agreement was signed between the Georgian government and Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR), Georgia would receive 3 billion m3 of gas during a year.

Report informs, this was stated by State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev to journalists.

He said that 1.5 billion m3 of gas would be transported through the pipeline in Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani. The second part will be transported to Georgia from Shah Deniz via South Caucasus Pipeline

"Probably Georgia will not need additional gas for next 10 years. Thus, the problem is solved."

According to him, the agreement is expected to be up to 2030: "Under the agreement, all gas transit through Georgia - Shah Deniz-1, Shah Deniz-2 in the future, Russian gas given for transit and SOCAR's will provide Georgian population with natural gas. In addition, we will implement sales on the commercial market. We will continue our work in the future. "

Abdullayev stressed increase in demand for gas consumption in Georgia: "Demand has increased, so the main problem was the delivery of natural gas:" The Georgian side was concerned. SOCAR's line Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani was capable to provide 1.5 billion m3 of gas. 800 million m3 was transported through the South Caucasus Pipeline from Shah Deniz. So we have suggested to increase capabilities of Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani line, but it would require large investments. We were thinking about it. In fact, the work was done to a certain degree."

According to him, after talks with the South Caucasus Pipeline Company operating Shah Deniz gas field and BP, it was decided to additional gas to Georgia: SOCAR has about 750 million m3 of gas to sell. We have decided to sell gas to Georgia and the contracts were signed. Thus, in order to meet the growing needs of Georgia, we created an opportunity to provide 500 million m3 of natural gas. In this regard, the matter was resolved."