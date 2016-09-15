Rovnag Abdullayev: "Shah Deniz" project gives preference to local staff and companies

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ "I thank the BP for giving preference to local companies in all tenders announced in the framework of the "Shah Deniz" project. Fortunately, this figure is around 97%."

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said at the event took place in Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

According to him, today there are enough local staff to work in the oil industry: "I remember in the past we were doing 90-95% of works with the help of foreign experts.But now the major part of the works in "Shah Deniz" project worth 20-25 bln USD are carried out by local experts."