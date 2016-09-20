Rovnag Abdullayev: Despite price changes, SOCAR didn't refuse any of its projects

Baku.20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Despite decline in oil prices in the world market, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has not refused any of its projects.

Report informs, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said in the event, held on the occasion of September 20 - Day of Oilmen.

He said that completion of the implemented projects will bring profits of billions of dollars to the country.

R.Abdullayev congratulated employees of the oil and gas sector on the occasion of the professional holiday, spoke about the importance of the Production Sharing Agreement on development of 'Azeri-Chirag Deepwater Gunashli' fields, signed 22 years ago, as well as about the achievements gained during these years. He also noted 20th anniversary of the agreement on development of 'Shah Deniz' gas-condensate field, production of 75 bln cubic meters of gas and 19 mln tons of condensate from the field so far and progress of the works on 'Shah Deniz-2' project in accordance with the schedule.

SOCAR President also spoke about the large-scale projects, implemented by the company in the country and abroad, as well as about that amount of assets of the company, reached 40 bln. AZN.