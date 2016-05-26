Rovnag Abdullayev: 'I believe 2016 will be a significant stage in realization of the SGC project'

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'I believe that 2016 will be a significant stage in realization of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project'.

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said in his interview to The Business Year magazine.

"The Southern Gas Corridor is SOCAR's biggest project and will allow us to deliver huge volumes of natural gas from the Caspian Sea to European markets. The construction work on this $45 billion megaproject is successfully underway. While we are all dealing with a depressed oil price, we remain fully committed to the Southern Gas Corridor project. This project is a key part of the EU's energy policy and a strategic project for Europe", SOCAR President said.

R.Abdullayev said that over 26,000 people were currently employed across the Southern Gas Corridor construction works.

SOCAR President added that over 60% of the project is nearing completion. R.Abdullayev said that In Turkey, TANAP is moving forward with precision and keeping to budget and time. SOCAR President noted continuation of the works on the last part of the Southern Gas Corridor project - Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).