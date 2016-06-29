"Rosneft" will use the South Caucasian corridor

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s "Rosneft" in 2017 may start to supply gasoline to Iran. Petrocas Energy Group plans to build a logistics terminal via the South Caucasus corridor.

Report informs referring to the Russian RBK, Petrocas Energy Group, 49% stakes of which acquired by "Rosneft" for 144 mln. USD in January 2015, plans to start supplying gasoline and diesel fuel in the Iranian port of Neka and Anzali through its own oil terminal in the Georgian port of Poti. This was said by the Petrocas Energy Group’s CEO Vano Nakaidze and confirmed by the majority shareholder David Yakobashvili.

According to Nakaidze, capacity of the terminal in Poti is about 3 million tons of oil products a year, it is now loaded by 1-1.5 mln. tons.

A company representative said that Poti is also a special container for storing gasoline. For delivery the oil products to Iran, the fuel will be transported by rail to the ports of Azerbaijan, including Baku, and from there by tanker across the Caspian Sea to the Iranian ports. Exports volume is expected to be not less than 1 million tons of gasoline a year.

In turn, David Yakobashvili assessed the investments in such modernization of 100-200 million USD.