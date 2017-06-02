 Top
    Close photo mode

    "Rosneft": Struggle in oil market intensifies

    Low oil prices have come for a long time

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Uncertainty in the oil market leads to an aggravation of the struggle for consumption markets, and I have to state that today all the participants in the market are preparing for an increase in production and strengthening the struggle for markets.

    Report informs referring to Gazeta.ru, Chairman of "Rosneft" Igor Sechin said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

    Sechin noted that the industry needs stable and long-term stability: "Therefore, in the current state, we cannot talk about stabilization or a sustained reversal of negative market trends."

    The low oil prices have come for a long time, the head of "Rosneft" stressed.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi