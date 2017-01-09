Rosneft intends to sell its stake in only Algeria project

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Rosneft company intends to give up its stake in the geological exploration project on development of "245-South" block of East Takuazet, West Takuazet and North Tesselit fields in Algeria.

Report informs citing Kommersant.

Rosneft's Rosneft-Stroytransgaz Joint Venture with 50% stake (JV) owns 60% in the project, while Algerian Sonatrach state oil company 40%.

According to the newspaper, leaving the project may led to multi-million write-off and penalty, therefore, Rosneft most likely will sell its stake in the project to its partner Sonatrach.

Gazprom has already refused to purchase the asset.