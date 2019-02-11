Rosneft head: OPEC+ agreement is a threat for Russia

© Reuters https://report.az/storage/news/21f2e78aabe4d7c88d637f62d873380e/fd6fe7ba-17d0-4b1b-8418-3e0967593dfa_292.jpg

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Reduction of oil output by OPEC+ created a favourable condition for the United States and this situation has become a strategic threat for development of Russia’s oil industry, head of Rosneft Igor Sechin said in a letter written to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Report informs citing Vedomosti newspaper.

According to the newspaper, Sechin said that the consumers are redirected to other oil brands and Russia’s share in world oil market fell from 16.3% in 1990 to 12% in 2018.

Representatives of the Russian Energy Ministry, Rosneft and Gazprom Neft, as well as Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the issue.