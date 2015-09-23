Romania unfreezed 50% of LUKoil accounts

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Romania unfreezed 50% of bank assets and accounts of LUKoil.

Prahov court upheld half of the complaints and its subsidiary Petrotel on seizure of assets and accounts.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg agency, therefore, 642 mln euros in bank accounts of Petrotel, 542 mln euros in the accounts of LUKoil Europe Holdings BV are still under arrest.

Before the arrest was made on the company's assets in the amount of 2 bln euros.

According to the Court, provisional measures imposed in the criminal case on money laundering and tax evasion.

LUKoil President Vagit Alekperov on July 9 this year, sent a letter to Romanian President Klaus Johannis in which he requested a personal meeting. However, the meeting has not yet taken place.