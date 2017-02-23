Robin Dunnigan: US will continue to support Southern Gas Corridor

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project remains an important project for US.

Report informs, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy Robin Dunnigan told at the press conference after the III meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor held in Baku.

According to R.Dunnigan, SGC project is very important in terms of energy security of Europe: “I read here the letter of US Secretary of State Mr. Rex Tillerson. Mr. Tillerson also notes that Southern Gas Corridor remains for US an important project in terms of energy security of Europe”.

US official told that as all partner countries, his country will also continue its support to SGC.