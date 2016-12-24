Rikard Scoufias: TAP project realization serves as a roadmap for successful future endeavours

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ TheTrans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project participated in the Capital Annual Invest in Greece Forum, held in New York.

Report informs citing the TAP, the conference, attended by more than 1,300 delegates from the entire spectrum of financial, investment and business communities.

Rikard Scoufias, Country Manager Greece spoke during the panel discussion “Energy Sector: Trends, Developments & Outlook” said that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline is an energy infrastructure project, currently implemented in Greece, Albania and Italy.

"Part of the extensive Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is a 2 bln EUR direct foreign investment, facilitating the EU goal of energy diversification, transforming Greece and South-eastern Europe into a true energy hub, contributing to the area’s development and growth and employing the services of local companies, enriching their expertise and generating jobs", R.Scoufias said.

He added that TAP project realization serves as a roadmap for successful future endeavours, enhancing investor confidence in the country, and paving the way for further large-scale investments.