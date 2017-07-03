SOCAR Trading revenues soar by 14%

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ In 2016, revenues of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) trading house, SOCAR Trading, grew by 14% in comparison with previous year and reached $ 25.9 bln.

Report informs citing the SOCAR Trading's statistical report, last year the company has carried out sale of 50 mln tons of Azerbaijani crude oil, as well as crude oil and oil products of third parties. This figure is 6,4% higher than in 2015.

21 mln tons of this volume accounted for Azerbaijani crude oil, while 29 mln tons for crude oil and oil products of third parties. Last year, sale of crude oil and oil products of third countries have increased by 16% compared to previous year.

In 2008, when SOCAR Trading started its activities, the company sold 13 mln tons of Azerbaijani crude oil. In 2009, it has launched trade of oil and oil products of third countries and sold 2 mln tons of third party products in the same year. Trade of Azerbaijani crude oil made 20 mln tons in 2009.

In 2010, SOCAR Trading carried out sale of 31 mln tons. 25 mln of this figure accounted for Azerbaijani crude oil, while 6 mln tons for third party product.

Sale of 38 mln tons (28 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 10 mln tons of third party product) carried out in 2011, 39 mln tons (23 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 16 mln tons of third party product) in 2012, 44 mln tons (24 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 20 mln tons of third party product) in 2013, 46 mln tons (25 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 21 mln tons of third party product) in 2014, 47 mln tons (22 mln tons of Azerbaijani product, 25 mln tons of third party product) in 2015.