Revenues from sale of electricity decreased by 3 times in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the performance counters, in January-March 2016, Azerbaijan exported 90 783.42 thousand KW / h of electricity, which is 1 093.80 thousand KW / h or 1.22% lower than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, during this period, the volume of electricity exports, according to customs declarations, on an annualized basis decreased by 57 627.15 thousand KWh / hour or 56.68% (2.31 times) and amounted to 44 043.34 thousand kW/h.

According to the Committee, in the reporting period the total value of sales on the export of electricity amounted to 2 125.38 thousand USD, which is by 3 982.45 thousand USD, or 65.20% (2.87 times) less compared to the same period last year.