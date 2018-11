Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ OPEC+ is eyeing a proposal to cut oil output by up to 1.4 million bpd for 2019.

According to Report, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that OPEC and its partners are discussing a proposal to cut oil output by up to 1.4 million bpd for 2019 to avert an oversupply that would weaken prices.