Because of drop of oil prices Russian state budget will annually lose 180 billion dollars

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ Loss of a state budget of Russia from the fall in oil prices to 50 dollars per barrel will make 180 billion dollars annually.Report informs referring to TASS, it was said by the Director of the Department of long-term strategic planning of the Ministry of Finance of Russia Maxim Oreshkin.

Now, oil prices dropped from 110 dollars per barrel to somewhere around 50 dollars per barrel.

So here is a 60-dollar drop in oil prices has a negative impact on the volume of Russian exports to 180 billion dollars a year, he said during a round table in the Federation Council.