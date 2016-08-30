Reserves of "Shah Deniz 3" project estimated at 500 bln cubic meters

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ Natural gas reserves that will be involved in the processing within "Shah Deniz 3" gas project in Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea forecasted to be 500 bln cubic meters.

Report informs, an expert on energy issues, John Roberts said today at the 1st Eurasian Conference of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) on "Energy Economics Emerging from the Caspian Region:Challenges and Opportunities".

J.Roberts said the volume of gas to be exported within "Shah Deniz 1" and "Shah Deniz 2" projects also known: "Overall there are reserves in the amount of 1.2 trillion cubic meters on both projects. I think that in the years 2018-2025 annually 25 bln cubic meters of gas will be exported on these two projects."