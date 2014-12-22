​Research institutes of Azerbaijan and Kuwait plan to strengthen bilateral cooperation in oil and gas sector

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Director General of Institute for Scientific Research Dr. Naji Al-Mutairi and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kuwait Toural Rzayev discussed here on Sunday the ways of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the scientific research field.

Report informs citing KUNA, Dr. Al-Mutairi stressed that the institute continues opening channels of cooperation with several countries across the globe within its five-year plan for 2015-2020.

In particular, the sides discussed prospects of common cooperation with scientific institutions, notably oil and gas due to its long experience in this field. The Ambassador also noted that the institute also eyes further cooperation in other fields related to environment and renewable energy.

Ambassador Rzayev voiced his happiness at his country's cooperation with Kuwait's reputable institutions in different domains.

Rzayev also pointed to Azerbaijan's experience in researches of agriculture, oceanography, fisheries, industry and technical economy, underlining the importance of exchanging expertise of the two countries in oil and researches of renewable energy.

Rzayev's visit to the institute aimed at preparing for signing a memorandum of understanding to specify the fields of future cooperation between the scientific institutions of Azerbaijan and Kuwait.