Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works on the 25-kilometer stretch of the South main Red Bridge-Marneuli gas pipeline are scheduled to be completed by February 2015.

Report informs citing Novosti-Georgia, according to provided information 57.8% of the planned works has already been completed.

To implement the project, GOGC handed Konfortmshen XXI pipes and other building materials in amount of approximately 4.5 million laries (2.4 million USD).