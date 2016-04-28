Regular inspections to be conducted in 'Azneft' industrial areas to prevent accidents

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Azneft' Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has held a meeting on minimizing harmful production factors during the first quarter of 2016.

Report informs citing SOCAR, the union's Director General Dashgin Iskandarov opened the meeting and spoke about the works, carried out during I quarter this year, to improve working conditions of oilmen in the industrial areas, noted that regular measures, conducted for this purpose are always in the focus of attention.

Deputy Director General for Ecology Faig Jafarov spoke about the works done during the reporting period.

Director General D.Iskandarov stressed importance of transition to a qualitative management system at 'Azneft' PU, establishment of safe working environment. He stated that regular inspections will be conducted in the industrial areas to prevent accidents as well as gave recommendations and tasks related to hold all necessary educational events, practical exercises in order to manage employees during possible accidents.