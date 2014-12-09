Regional President of BP Gordon Birrell attends Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,8 Regional President of BP in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birell visited Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). Report was told at press service of the BHOS.

Opening the event, the rector E. Gasimov briefly told the students about the long-term activity of Gordon Birell in Petroleum Engineering and his appointment in 2012 the regional president of BP in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. Greeting the guest, he stressed that by order of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, G.Birell was awarded the order of "Dostlug" ("Friendship") for his contribution to the development of the oil industry in our country and in connection with the 20th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century".

Rector E. Gasimov told about the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan. He noted that by promising opportunities in the oil strategy of the country the interest of young people to BHOS increases. Rector also said that the training of English-speaking highly qualified personnel in BHOS is a priority in the development of oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan. An example of this was the creation of BHOS, development of cooperation with foreign oil and gas companies and attracting professionals to the educational process in BHOS.

Regional President of BP Gordon Birrell made a presentation for students on the theme "20 years of successful oil route."

At the presentation was talking about the 20-year activity of BP in Azerbaijan, the progress made in the oil and gas industry of Azerbaijan in the period after the signing the "Contract of the Century", Azerbaijan's role in international projects, the establishment of the need for specialized personnel to implement these projects and the work done in this direction, the economic importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as well as the successful oil strategy implemented in the country.G.Birell also brought to the attention of the students the career and training opportunities for young people.

Then he answered the students' numerous questions. At the conclusion of the event Rector E. Gasimov thanked the guest for an extensive presentation to the students and presented him a diploma "Guest of Honour" of BHOS.

Cooperation Agreement between BHOS and BP was signed in November 2013.