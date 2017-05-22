 Top
    Reconstruction works are underway at Darwin Bankasy field

    Additional wells are planned to produce 5 tons of oil a day© Report.az

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Reconstruction works are underway at stationary offshore platform No 740 for drilling of 8 wells at Darwin Bankasy field.

    Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), works carried out on request of Oil and Gas Production Department of "Azneft" Production Union (PU). As a result of work, 4 well mines and guide tube were immersed. ementing work have been completed, monifold block was built and technological lines drawn.

    The work carried out in accordance with security and safety with all modern requirements. Works on the project are underway.

    Notably, additional wells are planned to produce 5 tons oil per day.

