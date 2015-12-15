Recertification audit of SOCAR's Black Sea Terminal was held

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ From the December 7-10 2015, external auditors from INTERTEK conducted a recertification audit of Black Sea Terminal’s Integrated Management System.

Report informs referring to the official website of the terminal, the main objective of the audit was the evaluation of the compliance of company processes with the requirements of the applied international standards (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001). The external audit covered all the important operational and auxiliary processes, including service planning and provision, performance and customer satisfaction evaluation, document control, occupational health and safety, as well as environmental management and quality control. Additionally, the external audit reviewed the status of previous recommendations.

According to the audit team members, the BST management system was found to be fully effective and no non-conformities were issued. BST fulfilled all recommendations given during the last recertification audits and demonstrated a strong ability to improve and excellent development of its integrated management system. All company processes were found to be in compliance with the process approach of Plan-Do-Check-Act algorithm. Additionally, some important recommendations were given by the external audit team members for further improvement of BST’s Integrated Management System and preparation for the next audit.

The Black Sea Terminal LLC Integrated Management System was certified by all three standards by the UKAS Accredited Certification Body – Moody International LLC in 2008, after six months of operation. Since that time, the terminal has passed one certification, two re-certification and four surveillance audits. Next year the auditors will come for another surveillance audit.