Recep Tayyip Erdoğan receives SOCAR President

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 2, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) has attended a meeting of International Investors High Level Economic Dialogue in Ankara.

Report informs citing SOCAR, after the meeting, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met with the SOCAR President. Stressing high-level development of strategic friendship and cooperation relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, Turkish President said that the projects, implemented by SOCAR in Turkey have made an important contribution to the economic development of the two brotherly countries. Getting information about the progress of the works on the projects implementation, Turkish President expressed his support to SOCAR activity, noted importance of investments as well expressed confidence in further development of the activities.

SOCAR President expressed his gratitude for the support to the company's activity, said that all the projects continue on schedule as well as assured Turkish President that SOCAR will complete all the projects on time and with high quality.