Ramiz Hasanov: No complaints on gasoline quality in big companies

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Some petrol stations in Azerbaijan mix gasoline with unknown substances, except for big companies such as SOCAR and Azpetrol."

    Report informs, Chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, Ramiz Hasanov said.

    According to him, the complaints are coming about small companies: "There is no complaints about quality of gasoline in big companies in Azerbaijan".

    Hasanov also commented on rumors about low quality of imported gasoline: "Quality of imported gasoline can not be low. On the contrary, engines in old cars sometimes can not consume it, because of the high quality of gasoline (Euro-5 standard). The engines may have problems”.

    Moreover, according to him, at times there are complaints about the quantity of gasoline sold in petrol stations: “Some petrol pomping employees are cheating customers”.

