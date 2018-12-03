 Top
    Qatar to leave OPEC

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Qatar announced plans to pull out of OPEC on Monday, just days before a crucial meeting between the influential oil cartel and its allies, Report informs citing CNBC.

    Speaking at a news conference, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said the country would withdraw from OPEC on January 1, 2019, ending a membership which has stood for more than half-a-century.

    Qatar’s daily oil output is 600,000 barrels. 

