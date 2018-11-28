Putin: $60 per oil barrel is a fair price

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ $60 per barrel is the most balanced oil price for Russian economy, Russian president Vladimir Putin said.

Report informs citing TASS that Putin spoke at the 'Russia calling!' forum.

"As far as I remember, the price was $43 per barrel in 2013, and $72 this year. Now it has dropped, then it increased. I think the oil price at around $60 is quite an acceptable indicator, we are satified. The price I am speaking about is balanced and fair," Putin said.

He noted that expenses are currently based on the $40 oil price.

"We are now contacting OPEC and, if needed, we will further continue this joint work," he said answering the question about Russia's further cooperation with OSCE.