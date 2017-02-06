PSA on future development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli may be inked in mid-year

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Production Sharing Agreement on future development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field may be signed in the middle of 2017.

Report informs, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gordon Birrell said.

He recalled that the letter of intent on the project was signed with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in December last year and his company is very glad. "New PSA agreement on future development of Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field is a very big step. We hope that in a few months we will conclude negotiations with SOCAR and be able to sign this agreement in the middle of this year."

G. Birrell said plans and schemes for the project are ready, however, details on PSA agreement have not been given yet.

Notably, on December 23 last year, SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and AIOC (the Azerbaijan International Operating Company) signed a letter of intent (LoI) for the future development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.

The agreement will cover the development of the field until 2050 and will add significant resource development potential to the middle of the century. The shareholders in AIOC are BP, Chevron, INPEX, Statoil, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU and ONGC Videsh.

The letter of intent was signed by the President of SOCAR Rovnag Abdullayev, on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and by Gordon Birrell, BP’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, on behalf of the AIOC partnership.

The document agrees the key commercial terms for the future development of the ACG field and enables the parties to conclude negotiations and finalise fully-termed agreements in the next few months.

ACG is a super-giant field located about 100 km east of Baku. It is the biggest producing oil field in the Caspian Sea and covers an area of more than 432 square kilometres. It lies in water depths of between 120 and 170 metres. The depth of the reservoir is 2,000-3,500 metres.

The existing ACG PSA was signed in September 1994 for 30 years. Oil production from the field began in November 1997.

There are six producing platforms on ACG, linked with a world-class onshore terminal in Sangachal near Baku. From the terminal ACG oil is exported to world markets primarily by the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline and the Western Route Export Pipeline to Supsa.

BP is the operator acting on behalf of AIOC and the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).