Prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Energy Agency considered in Washington

Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Energy Minister of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov met with Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol within the 27th World Gas Conference in Washington.

Report was told by the ministry, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on assessment and forecasts of development tendencies of the world oil and gas market by International Energy Agency. It was told about strategic role of Azerbaijan in global energy space via implemented energy projects. The prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Energy Agency were considered. Fatih Birol drew attention to the cooperation on relevant projects in the field of energy and said that his visit to Baku was scheduled for September. Energy Minister P. Shahbazov praised the activity of the Agency and noted the importance of such a visit to determine the bilateral relations.

Washington hosted a meeting with UNIFER Chief Executive Officer Klaus Schäfer. Considering Azerbaijan as one of the main partners of UNIPER, K. Schäfer said they are interested in continuation of cooperation. The Energy Minister informed about potential areas such as exchange of experience on expansion of existing cooperation with UNIPER, technical assistance to the energy regulatory body, and reconstruction of gas distribution network in Absheron. Discussions were also held on the development of the renewable energy sector at the meeting.