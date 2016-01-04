​Professor of Institute of Geology and Geophysics: Caspian oil and gas reserves exceed estimated volume

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea hydrocarbon resources exceed the calculations. Currently, there are approximately 24-25 prospective oil and gas structures.

Report was informed by National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Institute of Geology and Geophysics of geological-mineralogical sciences, Professor Farid Dadashov.

He stressed that including structures, there are approximately 10 trillion сubic meters of hydrocarbon reserves.

According to Dadashov, basically, they are gas and condensate reserves: "The volume of reserves will be specified after discovering promising structures. Details of these structures have been provided during many years of seismic surveys of Azerbaijani scientists."

He also claimed that volume of reserves, whose production is possible today, are calculated in the shelf zone of the sea: "There is a need to conduct exploration work on the even greater depths of the sea. It is expensive and risky."