Production volume from Azerbaijan's offshore and onshore fields unveiled

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ 1 042 mln. tons of oil and 668 billion cubic meters of gas extracted from Azerbaijan's offshore fields so far.

Report informs, SOCAR Vice President for Field Development Yashar Latifov said at the 25th Caspian International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

He noted that, while onshore fields produced 977 million tons of oil and 139 billion cubic meters of gas.

"Up to now, 83 offshore and onshore fields have been discovered. 62 of them are being exploited”, - he said.