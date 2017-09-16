Production shrinks in wind and solar power plants in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Solar-powered stations in Azerbaijan in January-August, 2017, have produced 28,9 mln. KW/h of electricity.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), this is 34,2% less compared to the same period in 2016.

Production of wind power stations in this period decreased by 19,1% and amounted to 8,9 mln. KW/h.

Over the past year, production of thermal power plants in the country increased by 2,4% and made 13 231,4 mln. KW/h. The production of hydroelectric power stations increased by 7,1% up to 1 333,5 mln KW/h.

Notably, total electricity production in the country increased by 1% year-on-year and amounted to 15,243 mln. KW/h. Of this, 14,602.7 mln. KW/h was commercially available, which is 1.3% more than a year earlier.

Production and services rendered in the sector of electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply for 8 months amounted to 1,138.1 mln. AZN which means 0.1% increase was observed in this area compared to January-August of the previous year.