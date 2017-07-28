Production at a well in Muradkhanli field restored

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Production has been restored at well M-66 in the onshore Muradkhanli field of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Canadian Zenith Energy Ltd., operating Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab oil fields block says.

Well M-66 was drilled in 1978 with initial flow rates of 14 BOPD. Then, production increased to 284 BOPD. In 1999 well M-66 became shut in.

This year well M-66 has been cleaned out to a depth of 3011 meters with a coiled tubing unit (CTU) using nitrogen.

This procedure has restored production and achieved a flow rate of 15 BOPD. 150 barrels of oil which had accumulated in the wellbore were also recovered during the well intervention

This operation is part of a larger, systematic programme towards economically maximizing production at non-producing and underperforming wells across Zenith's 642.4 km2 contract area.

Then, high-impact workovers will be carried out in Zardab field. A number of wells in this field produced in excess of 500 BOPD for a short period of time before they became plugged-up with sand.

Notably, on March 16, 2016, SOCAR and Zenith Aran Oil Company Ltd signed an agreement in Baku on restoration, exploration, development and distribution of production (PSA) of the block, which includes Muradkhanli-Jafarli-Zardab oil fields. The agreement was ratified by Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) on June 14, 2016 and the field development began on August 11.

Zenith owns 80% participation share, a joint oil company entirely owned by SOCAR, 20%. The agreement is signed for a period of 25 years with the possibility of an extension for another 5 years. The total area of the fields is 642.4 square km.

The company has started capital repair since the beginning of the year.