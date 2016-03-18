Production of fuel oil and kerosene increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ In January-February 2016, the volume of oil production in Azerbaijan amounted to 389.4 mln AZN, which is less by 0.7% than in the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, in the reporting period the volume of oil production increased in 1149.5 times and amounted to 229.9 thousand tons, kerosene -. 6.5%, amounting to 113.5 thousand tons.

Production of motor gasoline decreased by 9.9%, lubricating oils - 65.4%, diesel fuel - 23.9%, gasoline for the petrochemical industry - 1.4%, bitumen - 2%, petroleum coke - 89.9%.

179.6 thousand tons of gasoline, 0.9 thousand tons of lubricating oil, 366.1 thousand tons of diesel fuel, 27.8 thousand tons of gasoline for the petrochemical industry, 19.3 thousand tons bitumen, 7.2 thousand tons of kerosene produced in January-February.