    Production in ACG field will remain stable

    BP-Azerbaijan Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli stated

    Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Production in ‘Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli’ (ACG) oil fields block in the Caspian Sea in 2016 will remain on the same level as in 2015.

    BP-Azerbaijan Vice-President on foreign relations and strategy Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli told Report. 

    B.Aslanbeyli stated that this year's project costs were lower than in previous year: “Despite this, if no problem occurs, production by the year-end will be onn the same level as in 2015”.

    Notably, ACG field's output in 2015 was 31.3 mln. tons. 

