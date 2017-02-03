Probability of new US sanctions against Iran lifts oil prices

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ World oil prices began to increase against the background of probability of new US sanctions against Iran.

Report informs citing the Reuters, today, February 3, new sanctions developed by US president administratio against Iran can come into force.

According to the statement made by analyst of "CMC Markets" investment company Ric Spoonerpresumptions bytraders in US about new US sanctions against Iran have increased and it has a significant impact on oil prices.

Although sanctions will be imposed on 25 companies supporting terrorism and spreading weapons those sanctions are expected to further extend.

Analytical Group of Report says problems in US-Iran relations have lifted oil prices up. Brent crude oil price exceeded 57 USD/ barrel. Analytical Group does not rule out oil prices at 65-70 USD / barrel and the minimum limit for 2017 is not likely to fall below 45 USD/barrel.