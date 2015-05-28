Prime Minister: Serbia joins gas pipeline project from Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic says his country will accept U.S. calls to reduce dependency on Russian gas supplies by adding an American-backed pipeline that would bring gas to Europe from Azerbaijan, Report informs citing Associated Press.

The PM stressed that, Sebia ready to diversify the sources of gas for Serbia, which is very important for our American friends as well.

'Serbia ready to reduce dependency on Russian gas', Serbian PM said.

"It's not about balancing, our strategic goal is EU path", A.Vucic added.