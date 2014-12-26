Prime Minister of Georgia held a summarizing meeting with the president of SOCAR

Baku. 26 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili held a summarizing meeting with the president of The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev, informs Report.

At the beginning of the meeting, Rovnag Abdullayev conveyed the warm greetings of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliev to Irakli Garibashvili. During the meeting Southern Gas Corridor project ,,Shah-Deniz 2" was discussed. It was noted that Georgia plays an important role in the implementation of the mentioned above project. ,,Shah-Deniz 2" project was launched from September, 2014.

The leaders of several countries, the Georgian Prime Minister among them, arrived in Baku, installed a symbolic capsule and announced opening of the project.